Leading doctor concerned new Omicron subvariants may emerge in Sept

He said current infections are now dominated by the Omicron BA.5 subvariant that can evade immunity, so re-infections can occur, increasing the risk of re-infected people getting so-called Long Covid.

Thiravat cited an Imperial College London study published in the journal Science to point out that vaccinations would not be the only solution for emerging subvariants.

Vaccinated people must strictly observe universal Covid prevention measures and the state should provide enough medicine to treat infected people quickly, he advised.