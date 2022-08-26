Bangkok woman rescued after being trapped inside toilet for 3 days
A Bangkok woman, trapped inside a toilet in her home for three days, has been rescued by police. The 54-year-old told police who came to her rescue that she thought she might die there because nobody seemed to hear her calls for help.
She had written a goodbye message on the wall of the toilet with cream, telling her family what to do about her will and property after her death.
Also, her message mentioned her ordeal when she was convinced she would die there.
“Trapped in here since August 22. … Drinking tap water to survive. If water runs out, I would be dead. I tried to pry and smash my way out. I shouted but no one heard me,” read her message on the wall.
According to police, the woman blamed faulty installation of the toilet’s doorknob, whose lock button was on the outside, instead of inside the room. She said the door lock was activated when she closed the door.
The woman was living alone in a four-storey townhouse in the On-nut area of Bangkok’s Suan Luang district. The toilet is on the third floor.
Her sister alerted the police on Thursday night after failing to reach her for three days.
Officers from the Phra Khanong Police Station used pliers to cut a lock at the house gate and entered the premises. Upon reaching the third floor, they heard loud knocks and calls for help from the toilet and found the woman trapped inside.
She appeared exhausted so the police advised her family to take her to a hospital for examination.