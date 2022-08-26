Bangkok woman rescued after being trapped inside toilet for 3 days

She had written a goodbye message on the wall of the toilet with cream, telling her family what to do about her will and property after her death.

Also, her message mentioned her ordeal when she was convinced she would die there.

“Trapped in here since August 22. … Drinking tap water to survive. If water runs out, I would be dead. I tried to pry and smash my way out. I shouted but no one heard me,” read her message on the wall.

According to police, the woman blamed faulty installation of the toilet’s doorknob, whose lock button was on the outside, instead of inside the room. She said the door lock was activated when she closed the door.