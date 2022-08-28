Popular YouTuber flees abroad after alleged 2 billion baht forex scam

Phaisal said one victim had deposited about 18 baht million with her.

On August 24, the lawyer led some 30 people to file complaints against Natthamon with the Economic Crime Suppression Division.

He said the YouTuber had used her popularity to lure victims with the promise of high returns in a short time.

Natthamon’s YouTube account, which is titled Nutty’s Diary, has over 800,000 followers but the last clip was posted some five months ago.