Varawut opens GC’s “Together to Net Zero” symposium, focusing on using BCG Model for sustainability
Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa recently presided over the opening ceremony of “GC Circular Living Symposium 2022: Together to Net Zero”, an event organised by PTT Global Chemical Plc and partners to promote the exchange of ideas and innovations under the concept of bio-circular-green (BCG) economy with an aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve net zero carbon target.
In his opening speech, Varawut thanked organisers for their commitment to achieving the net zero target, in line with Thailand’s goals that the government has announced in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, and the Sustainable Development Goals under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.
“Thailand has always been among the first countries affected by the impact of climate change, including floods, droughts, and storm surges that have cost the country over trillion baht in damage. It is therefore everyone’s responsibility to work together to achieve the net zero target,” he said.
Varawut added that Thailand aims to become carbon neutral in 2050 and achieve net zero carbon emissions in 2065. To achieve these goals, the government has increased the country’s greenhouse gas reduction target from 30 per cent to 40 per cent within 2030, mainly by cutting down the use of chemicals and energy that generate carbon.
“Thailand will also focus on using the bio-circular-green (BCG) economy model to ensure sustainable development of the country,” said Varawut. “The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment did not just make empty promises. We have been taking action following the policies that we have laid out. We demonstrated this commitment in the Thailand Climate Action Conference (TCAC) earlier this month, and will present our achievements in the COP27 meeting scheduled in November.”
The minister also urged all parties to work together to solve the climate change issues, as the moment to design elaborate policies has already passed and now it is time to act. “To bring about changes in carbon and greenhouse gases emission, the first step is to start at oneself. I have always believed in the potential of Thai people, and that if we work together, we can achieve the goals and overcome any crisis,” he said.