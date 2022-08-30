Varawut opens GC’s “Together to Net Zero” symposium, focusing on using BCG Model for sustainability

In his opening speech, Varawut thanked organisers for their commitment to achieving the net zero target, in line with Thailand’s goals that the government has announced in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, and the Sustainable Development Goals under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

“Thailand has always been among the first countries affected by the impact of climate change, including floods, droughts, and storm surges that have cost the country over trillion baht in damage. It is therefore everyone’s responsibility to work together to achieve the net zero target,” he said.

Varawut added that Thailand aims to become carbon neutral in 2050 and achieve net zero carbon emissions in 2065. To achieve these goals, the government has increased the country’s greenhouse gas reduction target from 30 per cent to 40 per cent within 2030, mainly by cutting down the use of chemicals and energy that generate carbon.