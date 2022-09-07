15 students rescued from vehicle trapped in run-off in Rayong

When the truck arrived at the spot, a run-off swept across and hit the truck, bringing it to a halt. A student tried to get down to flee but he was dragged away by the strong current. Fortunately, a police officer managed to grab him before he was swept away.

While the truck was trapped in the middle of strong currents, the water level rose fast to the middle of the truck’s height.

While trying to evacuate the students, officials tied the truck with ropes to a power pole.

Officials found it too difficult to wade through the strong current to evacuate the students, so they waited an hour for the water to subside. Rescue officials then took turns walking along the rope to rescue the students one by one.

Songserm said the flash flood was very strong and high and the water rose very fast apparently because the road is located next to a canal.

He added that several houses on the canal’s banks were also inundated.

A witness, Saneh Samnakpraisont, 64, said he saw the truck driving amid heavy rains in the middle of the road before it was suddenly hit by a run-off, causing it to lose control. It washed away some distance before the driver managed to stop it.

Saneh said the areas were hit by heavy rains throughout the night until the morning.

Police also reported that a school van was inundated on Sukhumvit Road in Tambon Tapong in Muang district while driving students to the Taksin Secondary School. Police said all students were safely evacuated from the van.