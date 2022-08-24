Court cancels press conference on Prayut

The nine current Constitutional Court judges are court president Worawit Kangsasitiam, Dr Jiraniti Hawanon, Udom Sitthiwirattham, Wiroon Saengthian, Banjongsak Wongprat, Thaweekiart Minakasit, Nakarin Mektrairat, Panya Udchachon, and Noppadon Theppithak.

Earlier, the Constitutional Court announced it would reveal the results of a meeting on the issue, with a lot of police and security officers guarding the area in preparation for the announcement.

However, court staff said the judges opted to announce the results of their official meeting via a document instead of an official press conference after news of Prayut’s suspension spread.