Court cancels press conference on Prayut
The Constitutional Court cancelled a press conference on its suspension of General Prayut Chan-o-cha as the prime minister after the news spread across the country like wildfire.
News media were quick to report that the Constitutional Court judges voted 5:4 on Wednesday to accept an opposition petition for deliberation on Prayut’s PM tenure and suspend him from duty until a ruling is made.
The nine current Constitutional Court judges are court president Worawit Kangsasitiam, Dr Jiraniti Hawanon, Udom Sitthiwirattham, Wiroon Saengthian, Banjongsak Wongprat, Thaweekiart Minakasit, Nakarin Mektrairat, Panya Udchachon, and Noppadon Theppithak.
Earlier, the Constitutional Court announced it would reveal the results of a meeting on the issue, with a lot of police and security officers guarding the area in preparation for the announcement.
However, court staff said the judges opted to announce the results of their official meeting via a document instead of an official press conference after news of Prayut’s suspension spread.