[Vietnam] Every citizen to have QR Code by 2025 in an effort to develop digital Government

This will enable citizens, enterprises and other organisations to participate in the operation of Government agencies to improve transparency and service quality as well as improving social values.

This was a key point in the e-Government development strategy towards building a digital Government in the 2021-25 period approved early this week.

The strategy aimed to complete the development targets of e-Government by the end of this year to serve the formation of digital Government by 2025.

As mentioned in the strategy, e-Government included online meetings, paperless document processing, contactless administrative procedures and cashless payments.

Digital Government was a broader definiton, which included e-Government with safe operation in the digital environment, ability to provide new services, ability to optimise resources and the ability to lead the national digital transformation and effectively handle big issues in socio-economic management and development.

Digital Government was developed to let citizens, enterprises and other organisations participate in an appropriate way in the operation of Government agencies and interact to enhance transparency, improve service quality and together handle problems.