Kuwait starts to prevent unvaccinated from entering shopping malls to COVID-19

Amid strict procedures, shopping malls, salons, gyms and restaurants in Kuwait reopened doors on Sunday to only those who have been vaccinated against the COVID-19.

Malls in the Arab country witnessed on Sunday morning armed forces at their entrances who will help the implementation of the decision to prevent unvaccinated people from entering, except for pregnant women, those under 16 years, and those with a medical excuse.

According to the Ministry of Interior, about 400 of their men will be deployed in malls to help implement the health measures.

Amid strict procedures, the major malls began to receive visitors.

Shahd Al-Awadi, a customer in a mall, told Xinhua that vaccination certificates are being checked by the security of the mall, where visitors are obliged to show "Immune" and "Kuwait Mobile ID" applications.

"I came to the mall to enjoy breakfast, away from the crowds, where my friend called me and told me that the atmosphere in the mall is quieter and we should enjoy it as much as we can," Al-Awadi said.