Now booming on Moscows black market: Fake vaccine certificates

Sobyanin said that about 90 percent of the new Moscow cases are the Delta variant. Infections in the city of about 12 million people have spiked to more than 8,500 per day this month, according to Russia's coronavirus headquarters, and 98 coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in Moscow, a single-day record for the city.

The "explosive growth," as Sobyanin put it, has led to sweeping new restrictions that will make it nearly impossible for the unvaccinated to work in most places or eat in any restaurants.

More than a dozen regions across Russia have followed Moscow's lead in imposing some mandatory vaccination standards. Resorts in Sochi, the popular summer destination on the Black Sea, will be closed to unvaccinated vacationers as of Aug. 1.

By mid-June, there were 500 newly registered domain names for selling fake vaccination certificates, according to Forbes. Certificates also are sold on the messaging app Telegram and on Dark Web forums.

Some of the accounts purporting to sell the certificates have been deleted ahead of a promised crackdown by authorities.

Moscow tried to foil counterfeiters by insisting on registering vaccination certificates for QR codes - those square bar code mazes of lines and boxes - rather than just a physical document.

But, for a higher cost on the black market, even a vaccination certificate purchased illegally can be registered online.

It works like this: The seller of the fake certificate contacts a medical professional with access to vaccine doses, according to a flight attendant who is in the process of obtaining a fake certificate. She spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect her employment.

The medic then pours out a vial of the first dose and attaches the vial's serial number to the client's name in the state system, she said. Three weeks later, the same thing happens for the second shot. The vaccine certificate is then ready and is - for all intents and purposes - real.

Anna, the university student, said that while she was thinking about buying a fake vaccination certificate, she's fearful of getting caught now that the schemes are in the spotlight. Moscow authorities launched 24 criminal cases against suspected vendors of fake vaccination certificates and detained several couriers delivering them to clients.

Russia's internet regulator, Roskomnadzor, said it shut down 150 web pages and accounts selling phony documents. The Russian Interior Ministry said the average price of a fake certificate was up to $66.

Russia was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine when it approved Sputnik V for mass use last August. But although the vaccine has been purchased by more than 60 countries, 62 percent of Russians polled in April said they would not take the vaccine, according to the Levada Center, an independent polling and research institute. Meanwhile, in a May survey by Levada, 55 percent of Russians who participated said they were not afraid of contracting the coronavirus.

Russian actor Egor Beroev, speaking at a prestigious television award ceremony on Tuesday, wore a yellow star on the lapel of his jacket and compared mandatory vaccinations to Nazi identification marks for Jews during World War II.

"Today I woke up in a world where it has become an identification mark: Are you a citizen or will you live in a reservation? Will you be able to go to venues and events? Will you enjoy all your rights and benefits?" Beroev said. "I have a question: How could we, the descendants of the (World War II) winners, allow this to happen?"

A troubled public relations campaign is to blame for Russians' distrust of vaccines, said Pavel Volchkov, the head of the Genome Engineering Lab at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.

He pointed to Russian state television channels highlighting extremely rare adverse reactions for some individuals abroad who received AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Though those vaccines are not available in Russia, the news reporting contributed to a fear of all vaccines, he said.

Most of Russia's coronavirus restrictions were lifted a year ago and the few mandates that remained were rarely enforced. That created an environment in which people lacked the incentive to get vaccinated because they thought the coronavirus had been defeated, said the researcher Sergey Kolesnikov, who studies Russia's health-care system at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"I had a wonderful proposal to only sell vodka and tobacco to people who show you the vaccine certificate," Kolesnikov said. "That's a joke, of course. But then more than 50 percent of the population would have to get vaccinated."

"Nihilism" is to blame for the surge in infections, contended Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who, for a time last year, wore a protective badge called a "virus blocker" - a gadget with chlorine dioxide that purports to help shield against pathogens despite no scientific evidence that it works.