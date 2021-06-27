COVID vaccine walk-in centers open across England amid resurge of cases.

Adults in England will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment at hundreds of walk-in sites across the region this weekend amid a resurge of coronavirus cases, local media reported Saturday.

In the "grab a jab" campaign, those aged 18 and over can turn up at the National Health Service (NHS) drop-in sites, including football stadiums, theaters, supermarket car parks and shopping centers, The Guardian newspaper reported.

The vaccine hubs are open to people having their first dose but can also provide second jabs for the over-40s who had their first at least eight weeks ago, or at least 12 weeks ago for the under-40s, according to the report.

Britain has reported another 15,810 coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period, bringing the total in the country to 4,699,868, according to the latest official figures released Friday.

The country also recorded another 18 coronavirus-related death. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,066. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.