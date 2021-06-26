Sunday, July 18, 2021

UK reports another 15,810 coronavirus cases,mostly the Delta variant.

Britain has reported another 15,810 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour.The Delta variant now comprises 95 percent of all sequenced cases, the Public Health England (PHE) added. Last week, it made up 99 percent of new COVID-19 cases across Britain.

The country also recorded another 18 coronavirus-related death. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,066. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
England's coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, has stayed the same at between 1.2 and 1.4, latest estimates showed.
It means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people. When the figure is above one, an outbreak can grow exponentially.

More than 43.8 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine while more than 32 million people have been fully vaccinated with a second dose, according to the latest official figures.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a four-week delay to the final step of England's roadmap out of COVID-19 restrictions until July 19, amid a surge in cases of the Delta variant first identified in India.
Experts have warned that coronavirus may continue to evolve for years to come, and eventually it is likely current vaccines will fail to protect against transmission, infection, or even against disease caused by newer variants.
To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.&nbsp;

Published : June 26, 2021

By : Xinhua

