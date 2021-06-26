New infections in Tokyo up by over 10% from previous week as delta variant spreads

The moving average of new infections over the past seven days was 439.6, up 13.8% from 386.4 in the previous seven-day period, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Cases of the delta variant, first identified in India and considered highly infectious, have been spreading. Of the tests conducted during the period from June 14 to 20, 8.2% of those tested were found to have been infected with the delta variant, more than double the level of the previous week of 3.2%.

It was also reported at the meeting that there have been increasing numbers of people going out at night in entertainment districts after the state of emergency ended in Tokyo and was replaced with emergency-level priority measures.

In light of this, experts called for vigilance against a rapid rebound in infections.