The Delta variant: What to look out for

New Covid-19 cases in Thailand have been rising by 3,000 to 4,000 per day, driven mainly by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

This strain was first detected among 15 workers at a construction camp in Bangkok’s Lak Si district on May 21.

As of June 24, 661 Delta cases have been detected and the infection rate is climbing fast.

With this variant, patients do not lose their sense of taste and smell as they do with the Alpha variant. Though the symptoms of the Delta variant are like those of a bad cold, doctors still advise patients to immediately seek treatment.

Published : June 25, 2021

By : The Nation

