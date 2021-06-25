The Delta variant: What to look out for

This strain was first detected among 15 workers at a construction camp in Bangkok’s Lak Si district on May 21.
As of June 24, 661 Delta cases have been detected and the infection rate is climbing fast.
With this variant, patients do not lose their sense of taste and smell as they do with the Alpha variant. Though the symptoms of the Delta variant are like those of a bad cold, doctors still advise patients to immediately seek treatment.
Published : June 25, 2021
By : The Nation
