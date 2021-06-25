Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Japan reaches 1 mil. vaccine doses a day

Japan’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout has reached a milestone of 1 million doses on a single day, the government announced Thursday.

The government’s data showed that the nation surpassed the daily target figure set by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on several days.

On June 9, for example, the daily number of inoculations was 1,007,661 for people aged 65 or older and healthcare workers.

Published : June 25, 2021

By : The Japan News/ANN

Related News

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

Published : July 18, 2021

[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.