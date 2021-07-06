Britain prepares to live with the virus and remove nearly all covid restrictions

At an evening news conference from 10 Downing Street, the British prime minister said the country was ready to move beyond one of the longest, most restrictive series of lockdowns on the planet, turning away from a public health strategy that relied on "government legal diktat" to one based on "personal responsibility."

He cautioned that the pandemic was not over, but it was time for restrictions to end soon. He said this was only possible because the vaccines were doing their job and protecting the population from infection and serious illness.

If the current trends hold, and Johnson suggested they would, then he expected the full reopening on July 19, dubbed "Freedom Day" by the media. At that time, Johnson foresaw all night clubs, museums, concert halls, theaters and sports arena to be allowed to operate without capacity limits or distancing measures.

After the reopening, the government will no longer press people to work from home if they can. Customers will no longer be required to "check in" at pubs and restaurants or use government test-and-trace apps.

If you want to crowd into a packed bar in Soho and fight the scrum for a pint at the counter, the government says it is up to you to decide whether to mask.

Though some buses, subways and taxis may ask riders to wear face coverings, the government said it would not legally enforce the measures.

One newspaper called it "the big bang" of reopenings.

Scientific advisers said that after July 19, the government will essentially be treating covid-19 like seasonal flu, with a few exceptions. The government will still legally mandate that those who test positive for the virus self-isolate. New rules regarding international travel and schools are expected later this week.

During the long arc of the pandemic, Johnson and the British government have loved to deploy snappy slogans. The latest is "Hands, Face, Space." Before that, "Stay alert, control the virus, save lives." And quite a few more before that.

Ministers are now repeating the line that the public must now "learn to live with the virus," which does raise the question of what people have been doing for the past 16 months, through three national lockdowns and 128,000 deaths.

In his remarks, Johnson urged the people to "act responsibly" and "exercise judgment" and "carefully manage" their risks.