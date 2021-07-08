PM Imran praises NCOC after Pakistan ranked among top countries for handling Covid-19

Among other countries, China is ranked 19th with a score of 72.9 and India — which has been struggling in face of the pandemic after a disastrous outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant — is ranked 48 with a score of 46.5.

South Korea and Colombia are at the bottom, each having an overall score of zero.

Science behind the ranking

According to The Economist, the index "covers 50 of the world's largest economies that together account for 90 per cent of global GDP (gross domestic product) and 76 per cent of the world's population."

They are scored out of 100 on the basis of eight indicators, classified into three categories. The first category of transport and travel includes public transport in big cites, the extent of traffic congestion in these cities and the number of international and domestic flights.

Indicators such as the amount of time people spend outdoors, cinema and box-office revenues and attendance at sports events are clubbed together under the category of recreation and entertainment, and footfall in shops and occupancy of offices are grouped under the category of retailing and work.

The separate tracker for each indicator shows that Pakistan has shown significant improvement on the public transport indicator, where its current score is above 100. However, the country's score remains below 50 on the domestic and international flights indicator.

Its score on the indicator signifying cinema revenues has remained zero for most part of this year and the previous year. For the amount of time people spend outdoors, the country's score has remained close to 100. At present, Pakistan is ranked slightly above 100 on this indicator.

Pakistan has shown erratic but gradual improvement on the indicators of office occupancy and footfall in shops since March last year. The graph shows that its current score for office occupancy is above 100, after a dip in June, and the country's score is close to 120 on the retail indicator.

The country has not been scored for road traffic and sports attendance.

Uptick in positivity rate

Meanwhile, Pakistan has witnessed a rise in daily cases in recent days.

According to the government's Covid-19 portal, the number of daily Covid-19 cases dropped from four digits to three digits on June 25. It remained at around 900 till June 27 and further fell to 735 on June 28.

Then the number of cases gradually started increasing and doubled in just one week. The positivity rate was less than 2pc in June but it has now crossed 3pc after a gap of 20 days.

According to the government's portal for tracking the spread of the disease in the country, the positivity rate was recorded as 3.28pc during the last 24 hours. The last time it had exceeded 3pc was on June 16 when it was recorded as 3.01pc.

During the last 24 hours, the country has reported 1,517 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths. The total number of cases has risen to 966,007 and the death toll is 22,469.