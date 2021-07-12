Indonesia reports over a 1,000 deaths on Sunday as Asean battles Covid-19 pandemic

Asean reported 67,221 new cases on Sunday, higher than Saturday’s 66,710, and 1,396 patients died, up from the previous day’s 1,199.

The total number of Covid-19 cases crossed 5.52 million, while the death toll in the region hit 106,152.

Indonesia reported over 1,000 deaths on a day for the second time in a week, prompting the public health ministry to closely monitor the hospitals’ bed occupation rate and reserves of medical oxygen, especially in 43 provinces in the red zone including Jakarta, Java and Bali islands that have been under lockdown since July 3, which will last until July 20.

Meanwhile, the US has donated 2 million doses of Moderna vaccine to Vietnam to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the country which is currently at its worst level with almost 2,000 new infections reported on Sunday. The vaccine is a part of the total 80 million doses that President Joe Biden had received from US manufacturers and will be donated to countries in need worldwide under the Covax programme.