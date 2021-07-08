Sunday, July 18, 2021

Asean sees over 58,000 new Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 5.25 million, with 58,275 new cases reported on Wednesday, higher than Tuesday’s tally of 54,013. There were 1,430 new deaths meanwhile, increasing from Tuesday’s 1,082 and taking total Covid-19 deaths in Asean to 101,304 so far.

Singapore’s Public Health Ministry announced that from July 12 up to five people can share the same table at restaurants or workplaces after about two-thirds of its population have been vaccinated with one dose.

The city-state estimates 50 per cent of its population will be inoculated with two doses before July draws to an end.

Meanwhile, Indonesia reported 34,379 new cases and 1,040 deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in that country to 2,379,397 and a total 62,908 deaths so far.

The government has extended disease control measures until July 20 in several provinces from Sumatra Island to Papua Island to combat rising infections.

