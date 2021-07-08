Asean sees over 58,000 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore’s Public Health Ministry announced that from July 12 up to five people can share the same table at restaurants or workplaces after about two-thirds of its population have been vaccinated with one dose.

The city-state estimates 50 per cent of its population will be inoculated with two doses before July draws to an end.

Meanwhile, Indonesia reported 34,379 new cases and 1,040 deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in that country to 2,379,397 and a total 62,908 deaths so far.

The government has extended disease control measures until July 20 in several provinces from Sumatra Island to Papua Island to combat rising infections.