Laos on alert for Delta variant as Asean reports over 49,400 Covid cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Asean crossed 5.08 million, while the death toll increased to 97,721.

Philippines reported 5,966 new cases and 86 deaths on Sunday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 1,436,369 with 25,149 deaths. The National Covid-19 Committee announced the relaxation of disease control measures for those who have received the required vaccine doses. Fully vaccinated elders can now travel to other provinces.

Laos reported 32 new cases on Sunday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 2,244. Of these, 2,031 people have been cured and discharged.

The government has extended disease control measures for another 15 days, until July 19, due to the ongoing spread of the Delta variant of the virus in neighbouring countries.