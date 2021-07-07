Sunday, July 18, 2021

Asean sees over 54,000 new Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 5.19 million, with 54,013 new cases reported on Tuesday, higher than Monday’s tally of 52,726, while 1,082 more people lost their lives, increasing from Monday’s 802 and taking total Covid-19 deaths in Asean to 99,605.

The Indonesian government is importing 10,000 oxygen concentrators from Singapore to treat severe Covid-19 patients after ordering all local oxygen manufacturers on Monday to supply hospitals first as they are facing a shortage of the canisters.

The country’s Public Health Ministry reported that more than 1,000 medical professionals have died due to Covid-19, 12 had already received two jabs.

Meanwhile, Vietnam halted all air travel to and from Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday to curb the latest outbreak from spreading after the country reported over 1,000 new cases for two consecutive days. More than two-thirds of new patients are from Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s business hub in the southern region.

The city instructed its residents to stay at home and refrain from venturing out except in cases of emergency.

Published : July 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

