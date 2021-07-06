Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Asean reports record number of Covid cases, as situation worsens in Indonesia

Southeast Asia reported a record number of Covid-19 cases on a single day, mostly due to the worsening situation in Indomesia.

Asean saw 52,726 new cases on Monday, higher than Sunday’s 49,404, while 802 patients died, down slightly from the previous day’s 809. Total Covid-19 cases crossed 5.13 million with 98,523 deaths.

Indonesia reported a new daily high of 29,745 cases, up from 27,233 on Saturday, and a record 558 deaths, taking cumulative cases in the country to 2,313,829 and the death toll to 61,140.

The rapidly increasing infections have caused severe shortage of ICU beds and oxygen canisters in major cities, especially in Jakarta.

Laos reported 56 new cases on Sunday, taking cumulative cases in the country to 2,300. Of these, 2,075 people have been cured and discharged. The government has introduced the “Lao Su Su” application as a one-stop platform for all Covid-19 related matters. People can check-in and check-out the venues they visit, book a Covid test as well as reserve a jab via this app.

Published : July 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

