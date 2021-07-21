Kuwaitis enjoy festive Eid al-Adha despite COVID-19 pandemic

On the first day of Eid al-Adha, or Festival of the Sacrifice, a large number of Kuwaitis flocked to the mosques across the country in the early hours of the morning, signifying that this year's celebration is greater than last year, Al-Salem told Xinhua.

"We feel more relieved and comfortable than before thanks to the rollout of (COVID-19) vaccination and the decreasing number of infections in our country," he said.

"We are now accustomed to following health requirements and wearing masks all the time outside," the man added.