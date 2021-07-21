Wednesday, July 21, 2021

in-focus

Covid-19 vaccine importers asked to draw up purchase plan to deal with more virus mutations

The Public Health Ministry urged six Covid-19 vaccine importers on Tuesday to prepare a procurement plan for next year in order to deal with expected virus mutations.

Six Covid-19 vaccine importers attended the meeting – AstraZeneca (Thailand), Pfizer (Thailand), Zuellig Pharma, Janssen-Cilag, Biogenetech and the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO).

Department of Disease Control director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said the National Vaccine Committee has resolved to procure 120 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines next year covering mRNA, viral vector and inactivated types.

He said six Covid-19 vaccine importers have reported progress in new vaccine development, production capacity, delivery schedules and vaccination methods.

“Each party will apply information received during the meeting and report on their progress periodically,” Opas said.

He also said he was grateful that a local inactivated vaccine developed by the GPO had passed the first human-trial phase as it would help the country combat the virus mutation in the future.

He added that the ministry would discuss procuring other types of Covid-19 vaccines later, such as protein-based sub-unit ones.

Published : July 21, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Bangkok decked in lights, flowers for King and Queen Mother’s birthdays

Published : July 21, 2021

Eateries hunt for space outside malls to survive lockdown

Published : July 21, 2021

Stretched rescue staff toil day in day out as Covid fatalities increase

Published : July 21, 2021

Endless lockdown: Workers at sealed Bangkok camp face more suffering

Published : July 21, 2021

Latest News

Bangkok decked in lights, flowers for King and Queen Mother’s birthdays

Published : July 21, 2021

Gulf “Free Meals to Spark Community Strength” continues campaign for second year

Published : July 21, 2021

Esso (Thailand) and Esso Smiles Card Members donates 300,000 baht worth of Esso Fuels cards to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine

Published : July 21, 2021

Eateries hunt for space outside malls to survive lockdown

Published : July 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.