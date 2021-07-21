Covid-19 vaccine importers asked to draw up purchase plan to deal with more virus mutations

Six Covid-19 vaccine importers attended the meeting – AstraZeneca (Thailand), Pfizer (Thailand), Zuellig Pharma, Janssen-Cilag, Biogenetech and the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO).

Department of Disease Control director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said the National Vaccine Committee has resolved to procure 120 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines next year covering mRNA, viral vector and inactivated types.

He said six Covid-19 vaccine importers have reported progress in new vaccine development, production capacity, delivery schedules and vaccination methods.

“Each party will apply information received during the meeting and report on their progress periodically,” Opas said.