What to know about track and field at the Tokyo Olympics

Here's what you need to know about track and field at the Tokyo Olympics.

- - -

Who are the U.S. track athletes to watch?

- Rai Benjamin: A 23-year-old who attended the University of Southern California, Benjamin is already one of the greatest 400-meter hurdlers of all time. He still must prove he is the best in Tokyo. Norway's Karsten Warholm downed Benjamin at the 2019 world championships. A week after Benjamin came within five hundredths of a second of breaking Kevin Young's 29-year-old world record, Warholm did break it at a Diamond League meet, lowering the mark to 46.70 seconds. To win gold, Benjamin or Warholm will probably have to break the record again.

- Matthew Centrowitz: After becoming the first American man to win a gold medal in the 1,500 meters since 1908, Centrowitz returns still at peak form. At 31, Centrowitz is an old man at the distance - even back in 2016, he wondered if he would have to move up to 5,000 meters for the next Olympics. But he finished second by a hair to 20-year-old Cole Hocker at the Olympic trials. He may not be the fastest, but he has become one of America's greatest middle-distance runners through tactical savvy that borders on sorcery.

- Allyson Felix: The only American track and field athlete with 10 medals is Carl Lewis. Felix could catch, or even surpass, Lewis in her fifth and final Olympics. Felix made the U.S. team in the 400 meters at age 35, less than three years after giving birth to her daughter, Camryn, via an emergency delivery that threatened both mother and child. Felix owns nine Olympic medals, six of them gold. Felix could also be chosen for the 4x400 relay, where the U.S. team would be a heavy favorite.

- Keni Harrison: Harrison entered the 2016 Olympics as the newly minted 100-meter hurdles world record holder - but she didn't even compete in Rio de Janeiro, having finished sixth at the U.S. trials less than a month before running 12.20 seconds, a time that still stands. The Americans swept the medals in Rio and could do so again in Tokyo. This time, at 28, Harrison will be there. She will be looking for her first major international title, having won silver at the 2019 world championships and finishing fourth in 2017.

- Grant Holloway: Another world record threat going to his first Olympics, Holloway came within one hundredth of a second of breaking Aries Merritt's world record of 12.80 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles at the trials - in a semifinal heat. Jamaican rival Omar McLeod failed to make the Games, but the push Holloway will receive in Tokyo could vault him toward a new world record. It would be his second world record this year, adding to the indoor 60-meter hurdles record he set in February.

- Isaiah Jewett: Clayton Murphy won the 800 meters at the trials and won bronze at the 2016 Games, but the most electrifying presence in the two-lap race that knocked favorite Donavan Brazier out of the Olympics was Jewett. One week after winning the NCAA championship for USC, Jewett set a wicked pace on the first lap, created a gap and had just enough stamina to hold on for a spot in Tokyo. Jewett's zeal for racing is infectious. With a month of rest after a long college season, it will be worth watching whether he can repeat his trials surprise and land on the podium.

- Erriyon Knighton: Three years ago, Knighton was a high school football player with designs on earning a scholarship in that sport, and he took up track to improve his already explosive speed. He has no plans to ever play football again. At the Olympic trials, Knighton broke Usain Bolt's 17-year-old junior record by running the 200 meters in 19.84 seconds and became the youngest Olympian since Jim Ryun in 1964. He turned professional in January, just before his 17th birthday, and is far ahead of schedule.

- Noah Lyles: He may have lost his goal of three gold medals when he did not qualify in the 100 meters, but Lyles remains one of the most electric figures in sprinting. The Alexandria, Va., product and alum of T.C. Williams High reestablished himself as the gold medal favorite in the 200 after a trying year by winning the trials in 19.74 seconds. He is the fourth-fastest man ever at the distance, which makes him a likely choice for the men's 4x100 team, the other event in which he is a reigning world champion.

- Sydney McLaughlin: McLaughlin turned 17 during her first Olympics in Rio, where she gained experience but only reached the semifinals. She will enter her second as the newly minted world record holder in the 400-meter hurdles, having run it in 51.90 seconds at the Olympic trials, becoming the first woman to break 52 seconds in front of former record holder Dalilah Muhammad, who continues to challenge her. With the help of legendary coach Bob Kersee, McLaughlin is pushing her event forward. Women have long been taught to take 15 strides between hurdles, but McLaughlin has started taking 14, raising the ceiling on what times are possible.

- Athing Mu: Growing up in a track-crazed family in New Jersey, Mu started breaking youth records in her early teens. She hasn't stopped. Mu set a collegiate record in the 400 this year at Texas A&M, then turned professional immediately after her season ended with multiple NCAA titles. At the trials, she blew away a strong field in the 800 meters, finishing acres ahead of a pack that included American record holder Ajee Wilson. Mu could be picked to run the 4x400, giving her two strong chances at gold medals in her first of probably many Olympics.

- Gabby Thomas: It wasn't a surprise that Thomas made it to Tokyo, but it was stunning how she pulled it off - by running 21.61 in the 200 meters, making her the second-fastest woman ever at the distance, behind only Florence Griffith Joyner. Thomas, 24, balances her accomplishment with an equally impressive life off the track. She graduated from Harvard with a degree in neurobiology and is now studying for her master's degree in public health, with an emphasis on epidemiology.