Govt considering flexibilities and privileges, says Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government acknowledged that staying cooped up at home due to Covid-19 restrictions could impact mental health and some breathing space was needed.

“The government is now assessing what flexibilities or privileges we can give to those who have completed their vaccination dosage.

“Within the next few days, I will announce this as a total package of social, sports and dining-in activities that will be allowed for those who are fully vaccinated.

“I hope these (relaxations) can give the people a bit of room or breathing space to live a slightly better life,” he told reporters at a special media interview yesterday.

Also being looked into is the possibility of allowing fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Malaysia to undergo home quarantine.

“We are mulling some options for travellers or Malaysians returning from abroad. They can undergo quarantine at home instead of at a hotel or a centre. This will save costs.

“They may be given a wrist tracker and they will take a swab test before exiting quarantine,” said Muhyiddin.

Another flexibility being considered for the double vaccinated, he said, was to allow interstate travel for long-distance couples.

“These are all still being finalised and will be announced soon,” said Muhyiddin.

Malaysia has more than 5.2 million people who are fully vaccinated, which is about 16% of its total population.