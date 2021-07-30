U.S. mask debate re-ignited as Delta variant spreads

The final decision on whether to implement mask mandates lies with U.S. states.

Many Americans are reluctant to wear masks again, and contend that the Delta variant is only a threat to those who refuse to get the jab.

Dianne Wilson, in her 40s and a manager in a small company outside Washington DC, told Xinhua she does "not want to wear" a mask, as she has been vaccinated.

The Delta variant has quickly grown from less than 1 percent of cases in May to more than 80 percent now, said the CDC on its website.

Delta variant spreads about twice as easily from one person to another than the previous strains of the virus, according to the agency.

Most transmissions happening around the country are among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates.

About half of Americans have not been vaccinated yet, U.S. top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned on Sunday.

Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Darrell West told Xinhua there are "likely to be mask mandates in a number of places around the country."

"States and localities are imposing them to slow the spread of the Delta variant and help protect the unvaccinated. Conservatives are reluctant to do this but those are the areas seeing the greatest increase in COVID cases," West said.

Christopher Galdieri, a political scientist at Saint Anselm College, said it is possible the United States will see a mask mandate like those seen last year, but there could be a lot of pushback.

"I'd expect a lot of resistance this time around. We've hit a point where over half the population has been vaccinated and many of these folks are not going to just grin and bear it again because delta is spreading largely among and because of unvaccinated people," Galdieri said.

Experts have maintained that the vaccines are effective against the Delta variant. A recent study from the New England Journal of Medicine found that two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are 88 percent effective in preventing disease from the Delta variant, while two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine showed 67-percent effectiveness.