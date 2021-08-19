PNP keeping Mindanao secure to avoid Afghan conflict spillover

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said on Wednesday that local terrorist groups might be influenced by what the Taliban did in Afganistan, as they were able to seize control of the entire country, including Kabul, from the Afghan government and U.S. troops.

However, he assured the public that the police force was in control of the situation in the southern regions.

“Sa ngayon, maayos at kontrolado natin ang sitwasyon doon. Patuloy ang ating koordinasyon sa militar para magbantay at matiyak na hindi makapagsasagawa ng anumang pag-atake ang mga local terrorist groups sa Mindanao,” Eleazar said.

“I assure the public that the police and military will not allow a spillover of the Afghan conflict. Hindi namin hahayaan na makapaghasik ng kaguluhan sa bansa ang mga lokal na terorista para sabayan ang gulo sa Afghanistan,” he added.

The situation is unclear in Kabul and across Afghanistan since the Taliban took control after almost 20 years since the US-led allied forces overthrew the government.