Its time for a mass digital literacy campaign

It was initiated by President Hồ Chí Minh who, at the first cabinet meeting after the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam was proclaimed, said: “An ignorant nation is a weak nation.”

The campaign to educate and improve the intellect of the people was launched soon after as illiteracy was considered an enemy as dangerous as foreign aggression and famine, in a country that was then 90 per cent illiterate.

It encouraged people of all ages to volunteer to teach others to read and write, and basically helped eradicate illiteracy in Democratic Republic of Việt Nam controlled areas after seven years, despite the ongoing war.

Now amid the war against the coronavirus, another campaign is needed to develop society, even as we are struggling to provide disadvantaged people essential support including food and basic daily needs.

This time we must work to close the digital divide, which has become more apparent during the pandemic.

With social distancing enforced in many cities and provinces, clearly those who can work or study online from home have an advantage over the rest.

While over 70 per cent of individuals in Việt Nam are using the internet, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications, this does not mean they can all use the internet for work or study, or earn a living from it.