South African scientists say new variant may have increased transmissibility

The so-called C.1.2. variant was first identified in May in the South African provinces of Mpumalanga and Gauteng, where Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, are situated, the scientists said in a research paper. By August 13, it had been found in six of South Africa's nine provinces as well as the Congo, Mauritius, Portugal, New Zealand and Switzerland.

The mutations on the virus "are associated with increased transmissibility" and an increased ability to evade antibodies, the scientists said. "It is important to highlight this lineage given its concerning constellation of mutations."

Changes in the virus have driven successive waves of the coronavirus with the delta variant, first found in India, now pushing up infection rates across the world. Mutations are first classified as variants of interest by the World Health Organization. Once they are identified as being more severe or transmissible, they're termed variants of concern.