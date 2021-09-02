Covid-zero wavers in Australia as Melbourne sets vaccine target

Australia has imposed restrictions ranging from stay-at-home orders to the closure of venues on its residents more frequently than any other country outside of China during the pandemic, according to Bloomberg analysis of Oxford University's Stringency Index, which assesses how many times nations see significant upward changes in the severity of their lockdowns.

Victoria's announcement was criticized by peak employer lobbyist Ai Group, which contrasted Andrews' incremental easing with the bid outlined by New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian earlier Wednesday seeking to reopen Sydney's international border by November.

"Our two largest states need to get on the same page as soon as possible and this will be best achieved by Victoria raising its aspirations for Covid freedom," Ai Group's chief executive, Innes Willox, said in an emailed statement. "If the aim is to shutter many more businesses in the state, Victoria is moving in the right direction."

Roughly half of Australia's population remains under stay-at-home orders. Melbourne has seen six lockdowns numbering a total of 213 days since the pandemic began, while Sydney has been under similar restrictions for more than two months and residents of Canberra, the national capital, are following such measures through September 17.

The outbreak started in Sydney in mid-June, when an unvaccinated chauffeur became infected while transporting international flight crew.

Australia's sluggish vaccine rollout, one of the slowest in the developed world, has picked up speed since the outbreak. But its slowness has forced health authorities to continue to resort to lockdowns until immunization rates catch up, even as nations like the U.S. and U.K. return to relative normality.

New South Wales recorded four deaths and 1,116 new infections on Wednesday as authorities focus on inoculations as a pathway to removing restrictions. More than 22,500 people have been infected in the state, mostly in Sydney, since the outbreak started.

"The escape of the delta variant before vaccinations reached herd-immunity levels is a major disaster for Australia," said Bloomberg Economics's James McIntyre. "The recalibration of restriction thresholds -- and sharper focus on vaccination rollout -- offers a glimmer of hope that the full reopening of the economy may eventuate sooner than anticipated, albeit with significant damage in the meantime."