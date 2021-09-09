The Taliban is bringing back its feared ministry of vice and virtue

Nearly 20 years later, the Ministry for Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice is back.

Following its return to power last month, the Taliban this week formed an interim government, announcing a slate of provisional ministers, all male and most from the Taliban's old guard. Among them: a little known cleric called Mohamad Khalid, named to lead the restored department.

In an English-language list of new appointees distributed by the Taliban, the Ministry for Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice was the only name not translated.

A body under the previous government, the Ministry of Women's Affairs, was not included at all, apparently having been disbanded. Protesters across major cities this week the called on the militants to give women seats in government and to run the country with less repression than the last time around.

In Kabul, some people expressed fears that the return of the ministry meant that the Taliban would not seek to change.

"People have stopped listening to loud music in public . . . fearing the past experiences from when the Taliban last ruled," said Gul, a Kabul resident who only gave his first name due to safety concerns. "I personally didn't see any forced prayers. But there is fear in everyone's minds."