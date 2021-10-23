S. Korea to impose temporary fuel tax cut amid gas price hike

“The government will temporarily lower fuel taxes. We’ll finalize further details, including the extent of fuel tax cuts and when the envisioned measure will take effect, as soon as possible,” Lee said, adding that the formal announcement will be made during a government meeting next week.



Along with the temporary fuel tax cut, the government will also introduce a plan to lower tariff rates on imported liquefied natural gas -- currently at 2 percent -- to ease consumer burden stemming from a surge in energy prices, he said.



Tax on gasoline currently stands at 820 won ($0.7) per liter. The government is considering a temporary fuel tax reduction of 10 or 15 percent. Earlier in November 2018, when gas prices rose to as high as 1,690.3 won, the authorities had temporarily slashed fuel taxes by 15 percent.



The latest move came as the nation’s gasoline prices have soared in tandem with international crude prices.



The average gasoline price nationwide stood at 1,724.7 won per liter Monday, marking the highest since December 2014, according to data compiled by the state-run Korea National Oil Corp.



In the meantime, prices of Dubai crude, which take up the largest portion of Korea’s oil imports, spiked to $84 per barrel on the same day, up from an average of $72.63 in September.