Govt to review when fully vaccinated Covid-19 status expires for Singapore residents

Under the current regulations, a person's vaccination status expires one year and 14 days after their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) was responding to a Forum letter published in The Straits Times on Wednesday (Nov 10) in which reader Lynn Tan Gek Lian highlighted how it had stipulated this validity period for a resident's vaccination status.

MOH said in a response published on Thursday that it regularly reviews evidence from studies in Singapore and abroad on the protection provided by Covid-19 vaccines.

Dr Derrick Heng, MOH's deputy director of medical services for the public health group, said: "As these studies are ongoing, when enacting the regulations earlier, we had in the interim specified a duration of (one year)... to allow persons who have completed the primary series of their vaccinations to be exempted from vaccination-differentiated safe management measures."

Ms Tan's letter had raised concerns over the expiry of the vaccination status, given that most public spaces have rolled out vaccination-differentiation measures. She also highlighted the uncertainty over the longer-term health implications of routine booster shots.