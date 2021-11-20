Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

The teen spent about four days making his first toy, and gained praise from family and teachers with such an achievement.

His parents started to encourage him to invest in that hobby and provided him with a place where he could create small devices. His teacher encouraged him to create another toy using materials including wood, carton boxes, foam boards and plastic.

In a bid to improve skills, he went through specialized websites and YouTube videos, learning to make electronic devices.

He succeeded in making a small fridge with foam boards that contained a cooler made of capacitors powered by batteries. It also includes an external electronic board that shows the temperature in the refrigerator.

"Anyone can use it inside his own car, when he or she wants to go to the sea or to office," the boy said. "You could stock it with bottles of drinks, bread or even chocolates."

Yet, his inspirations do not stop there. He dreamt of making a robot that would be used to help humans. Lacking experience or financial support, he joined a team of a non-profit organization, the Culture and Free Thought Association, that helps creative children with their own inventions.

After attending a series of workshops, al-Halaq succeeded in making his first robot that helps people with visual and hearing disabilities walk alone without fear of hitting an obstacle.

"The robot is like a small car that contains an electronic panel with sensors, and it works on a battery and remote control. As soon as the person who is using it approaches a wall or any obstacle on the road, the car rings an alarm, and the remote control vibrates in the user's hand."

Ahmed al-Saqqa, director of the scientific laboratory department in the institution, said his organization decided to sponsor the most creative children in Gaza, hoping that the Strip would have more inventors in the future.

Jamal al-Halaq, Mohammed's father, said despite the security and political instability in Gaza, the family is determined to help the children develop their abilities so as to create a better future.