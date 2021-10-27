U.S. strongly opposes Israeli settlement expansion in West Bank

Price added that the United States will continue to raise its views on this issue directly with senior Israeli officials in private discussions.

These comments were regarded as a rare and forceful criticism by Washington over the settlement issue.

Israel on Sunday issued tenders for the construction of around 1,355 new housing units in the existing West Bank settlements, alongside which the construction of more than 3,000 settlement homes will be advanced this week in occupied Palestinian territories.

According to Israeli and Palestinian estimates, about 650,000 Israeli settlers live in 164 settlements and 124 outposts in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Israeli settlement is one of the thorniest issues in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and one of the main reasons hindering the last round of direct peace negotiations between the two sides in 2014.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are claimed by the Palestinians, in the 1967 Middle East war, and has controlled them ever since.