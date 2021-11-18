Oman Celebrates 51st National Day of the Renaissance

The designation of a Youth Day in Oman (26 October) reflects the attention accorded to the young generation and asserts the leadership’s deep conviction in the potential of youth in promoting the country’s development. HM the Sultan underscored the significance of devising a mechanism and for opening channels of communication with youth to explain all the requirements of the development process in all sectors. He gave directives to listen to youth and study their needs and aspirations to help them perform the role expected of them in contributing to the comprehensive nation-building march.

HM the Sultan also chaired a meeting of the Supervisory Committee of the National Employment Programme (NEP) on 5 July 2021. This placed employment in the realm of national priorities. HM the Sultan reiterated the importance of the NEP when he presided over a Council of Ministers on 15 June 2021, during which he gave directives for “devising suitable solutions to provide jobs in all departments of the public and private sector firms”.

Omani women’s affairs take centre stage in the Renewed Renaissance thought of HM Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, who has been keen that women enjoy their rights guaranteed by law and operate alongside men in different fields of national service.

The decline and fluctuation in oil prices and precautionary measures to address the impacts of Covid-19 affected the economies of many countries. Since Oman is not isolated from the global community, it had to take measures to address the situation. These included the initiation of a medium-term Fiscal Balance Plan (2020-2023). The programme was designed to bring down the general debt and to secure financial sustainability.

HM the Sultan endorsed the initiatives submitted by the departments concerned in a bid to develop the schema of social protection, to ensure the sustenance of decent livelihood for them and to alleviate the fallouts of this challenging stage.

The 10th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), the first leg in the executive plan of Oman Vision 2040, which is based on four axes comprising 14 ‘national priorities’, 88 ‘strategic goals’ and 68 performance indicators

The political and regional changes that happened during the Renewed Renaissance period proved that Oman’s foreign policy stands on firm grounds. Oman advocates principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, positive contribution to safeguarding international security, promoting common public interest through dialogue and understanding among countries and nations.

These principles were affirmed by Oman before the 76th UN General Assembly in New York last September. “Under the wise leadership of HM Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Sultanate of Oman pursues its commitment to the basic fundamentals of its foreign policy embodied in good neighbourliness, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, respect for international law and international charters and support for cooperation among countries. Oman considers the settlement of disputes by peaceful means and through harmony and tolerance as a civilized conduct that leads to better and more lasting results than disputes can achieve”.

Oman’s persistent strive to serve global peace stem from its support for many initiatives and issues, like its backing to the positive developments emanating from Al Ula Summit in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the success of the efforts of reconciliation led by the State of Kuwait. In international podiums, Oman continued to reiterate the legitimacy of the Palestinian people. It also supported the settlement of the Yemeni issue through comprehensive political settlement. This is besides Oman’s stand for peaceful handling of the Iranian nuclear file and Oman’s continuous condemnation of all types of terrorism.

