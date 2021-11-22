First quarantine-free flight from Singapore lands in Australia on Sunday

Plans for a trip there were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic as Australia had been under lockdown and had opened its borders only to New Zealand.

The retired bank employee took the first flight out of Singapore into Australia under a pilot reopening scheme on Sunday morning (Nov 21).

Under the travel pilot, Singapore citizens flying into Australia will not have to serve 14-days quarantine in a hotel after arrival in New South Wales and Victoria. Non-Singapore citizens do not qualify under this scheme.

"If Australia had not opened up for quarantine-free travel, we would not have decided to go on this trip," said Mrs Chng, who flew with her 27-year-old son.

They were among nearly 200 passengers who boarded the first flight out of Singapore into Australia under a pilot reopening scheme early Sunday morning.

The Straits Times understands that about 60 per cent of the 263 seats in the economy class cabin, and about 95 per cent of the 40 seats in the business class cabin of SQ237 were filled.