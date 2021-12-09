Three doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine can fight off Omicron: statement

However, because most epitopes targeted by vaccine-induced T cells were not affected by the Omicron mutations, the companies believed that "vaccinated individuals may still be protected against severe forms of the disease."

The two companies have already started adapting their vaccine to the Omicron variant and would continue this work. The vaccine could be ready by March.

Pfizer and BioNTech are planning to produce four billion doses of the current (BNT162b2) vaccine in 2022, and "this capacity is not expected to change if an adapted vaccine is required."

Blood sera for the study were taken three weeks after people receiving the second dose or one month after receiving the third Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose.