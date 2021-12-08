Over 80% the people in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Chonburi, Songkhla fully vaccinated

Meanwhile, a Department of Disease Control survey found that 80.9 per cent of people in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Chonburi and Songkhla have received two doses while 20.6 per cent have already got a booster shot and 8.5 per cent have not been vaccinated.

The top five fears cited as reasons for not getting vaccinated are: 75.38 per cent fear weakness which could affected work, 74.6 per cent fear paralysis, 72.3 per cent fear side effects such as fever, vomiting, headache, body pain, 64.62 per cent are unsure of the efficacy of the vaccine, and 53.08 per cent think they are at no risk of infection.