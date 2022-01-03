Xian strives to guarantee normal function under COVID-19 resurgence

The viral genome sequencing of the new cases has identified them as strains of the Delta variant, which are highly homologous with imported cases from an inbound flight on Dec. 4, 2021.

Facing the Delta variant, which is highly contagious, Xi'an has launched several rounds of mass nucleic acid testing to screen for as many infections as possible since Dec. 21, 2021.

With the testing efficiency improved, the time of swabbing 10 million people has been shortened from 24 hours to seven hours, and it only takes 12 hours to get results of 3 million samples, which took 30 hours before, said Zhang Fenghu, deputy director of the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

