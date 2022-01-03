China-made games push industry to new heights

The bulk of that — revenues for self-developed games — rose 6.51 percent year-on-year to 255.82 billion yuan ($40.17 billion) in 2021, the report said.

Additionally, the country's self-developed games increased 16.59 percent year-on-year to more than $18 billion in overseas sales this year, the report said.

It was released by the Game Publishing Committee of the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association during the annual meeting of China's game industry in Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

China registered 666 million gamers this year, a year-on-year increase of 0.22 percent, which is near the saturation point, the report said.