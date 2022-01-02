China is ready for Olympics

"We will spare no efforts to present a great Games to the world," he pledged.

In the address, Xi looked back on the past year, which, he said, was of "exceptional significance" to China as it went through landmark events in the history of the Party and the State.

The past year witnessed a resilient and dynamic China, a country with its amicable and respectable people, a country developing rapidly with each passing day, and a country making continual progress in all its undertakings, Xi said.

At the historical convergence of the Two Centenary Goals, he said, the country has set out on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects and is making confident strides on the path toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi recalled the celebration of the centenary of the Party on July 1, and underlined the importance of remaining true to the Party's founding mission.

"Only through vigorous and determined endeavor can we fulfill our responsibility to history, prove worthy of our times and live up to people's expectations," he said.