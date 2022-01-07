Samsung’s 2021 profit soars on chips, smartphones

Solely during the fourth quarter, the South Korean technology bellwether earned 13.8 trillion won, up 52.5 percent on-year, according to a consolidated earnings report.



The full-year figure, however, was slightly lower than a consensus estimate of 52.84 trillion won by analysts in South Korea, according to data compiled by market intelligence firm FnGuide.



The company also saw its annual revenue rise 17.8 percent to 279 trillion won.



Samsung Electronics’ share price rose 1 percent to 77,700 won apiece immediately after the shares started trading on the stock market.



