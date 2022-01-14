Russian Blvd’s flyover project in Phnom Penh begins March

Phnom Penh Municipal Hall officials are continuing discussions on the new flyover project planned for the Russian Federation Blvd intersection with St 2004 and St 2011 at the Century Plaza traffic light in Por Sen Chey district’s Kakap I commune.

Sam Piseth, director of the municipal Department of Public Works and Transport, said the flyover is intended to ease traffic congestion near the Phnom Penh International Airport.

Piseth said the project will begin in March 2022 and should be ready in 14 months, but from now until the start of construction, experts will study the bypass and conduct impact studies.

He said the interchange has total length of 516.2m with a 233.9m-long overpass.