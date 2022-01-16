Ten rare animal species spotted in three provinces of Cambodia

They include Asian elephant (Elephas maximus), gaur (Bos gaurus), sambar deer (Rusa unicolor), Indochinese serow (Capricornis sumatraensis maritimus), Sun bear (Helarctos malayanus), Asian black bear (Ursus thibetanus), dhole or Asian wild dog (Cuon alpinus), greater hog badger (Arctonyx collaris), northern pig-tailed Macaque (Macaca leonina), and yellow-throated marten (Martes flavigula).

Some bird species were also recorded in the protected areas of the three provinces.

“We thank our specialists, environment officials, rangers and community members in Pursat, Battambang, and Koh Kong for their efforts in doing research,” Pheaktra said.

According to Pheaktra, environmental expert officials have installed the cameras at 49 locations, 23 of which are in Pursat, 16 in Battambang and 10 in Koh Kong. The cameras are being used to capture the images of rare species for data collection and analysis purposes.