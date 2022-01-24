Immigration Department issues relaxed entry protocols for foreign nationals, overseas Vietnamese

The move was made in accordance with directions stated by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh in Government Office Document No. 450/VPCP-QHQT dated January 18, 2022.

Foreigners and overseas Vietnamese, who hold valid permanent or temporary residence cards, visas and visa exemption certificates, can enter Việt Nam in accordance with the Law on foreigners’ entry without having to obtain prior approval from ministries, sectors, and local authorities or undergoing pre-clearance procedures.

Foreigners who wish to enter Việt Nam for market research, business, investment, work, conferences, study, family visits but do not have one of the above-mentioned documents must obtain approval from the provincial People’s Committees or ministries, sectors, and central authorities before undergoing sponsoring, inviting procedures for visas at the Immigration Department.

All entrants must adhere to applicable COVID-19 prevention regulations by the Ministry of Health, which means having a negative RT-PCR test results taken within three days prior to entry, submitting an online health declaration at https://tokhaiyte.vn, taking a rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at the airport if one arrives from a country with Omicron, and serving three day quarantine at home/place of accommodation (for fully vaccinated/recently recovered patients) or seven-day quarantine at hotel for the not fully vaccinated.