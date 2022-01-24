Fri, February 04, 2022

Immigration Department issues relaxed entry protocols for foreign nationals, overseas Vietnamese

HÀ NỘI — The Immigration Department of Việt Nam has announced new policies on easing entry procedures for foreigners and overseas Vietnamese as well as their family members with valid visas or visa exemptions.

The move was made in accordance with directions stated by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh in Government Office Document No. 450/VPCP-QHQT dated January 18, 2022.

Foreigners and overseas Vietnamese, who hold valid permanent or temporary residence cards, visas and visa exemption certificates, can enter Việt Nam in accordance with the Law on foreigners’ entry without having to obtain prior approval from ministries, sectors, and local authorities or undergoing pre-clearance procedures.

Foreigners who wish to enter Việt Nam for market research, business, investment, work, conferences, study, family visits but do not have one of the above-mentioned documents must obtain approval from the provincial People’s Committees or ministries, sectors, and central authorities before undergoing sponsoring, inviting procedures for visas at the Immigration Department.

All entrants must adhere to applicable COVID-19 prevention regulations by the Ministry of Health, which means having a negative RT-PCR test results taken within three days prior to entry, submitting an online health declaration at https://tokhaiyte.vn, taking a rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at the airport if one arrives from a country with Omicron, and serving three day quarantine at home/place of accommodation (for fully vaccinated/recently recovered patients) or seven-day quarantine at hotel for the not fully vaccinated.

Those wishing to enter Việt Nam for tourism purposes can do so by joining tour groups under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism’s pilot inbound tourism programme for fully vaccinated arrivals.

Under this vaccine passport-based scheme aimed at reviving international tourism after two years of pandemic, foreign tourists could go to five destinations in Việt Nam – Phú Quốc (Kiên Giang Province), Nha Trang (Khánh Hoà), Đà Nẵng, Hội An (Quảng Nam), and Quảng Ninh, with Bình Định and HCM City soon to reopen as well.

The Immigration Department asked the Consular Department (under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to notify Vietnamese missions abroad to issue guidance for Vietnamese people residing overseas and relatives.

The Civil Aviation Authority also requested to notify airlines, domestic and overseas, on the protocols for boarding, while municipal and provincial authorities should issue guidance for overseas businesses and foreign nationals in their jurisdiction. — VNS

Published : January 24, 2022

By : Vietnam News

Nation Thailnad
