Sat, February 19, 2022

international

Beijing opposes US suppression of Chinese telecom firm

BEIJING – China firmly opposes the United States' generalization of the concept of national security, its abuse of state power and its unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises in the absence of facts, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry made the statement in response to the decision by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to revoke China Unicom Americas' authority to provide telecom services in the US late last month. 

The move seriously damaged the US business environment and harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and global consumers, including US users, it said. 

China Unicom Americas has been operating in the United States for 20 years. It has always been abiding by the US laws, regulations and regulatory requirements, and providing high-quality services to many users in the US in accordance with commercial principles, the MIIT said. 

The MIIT urged the FCC to withdraw its decision, stop the wrongful practice of generalizing the concept of national security and politicizing economic issues, as well as to provide a fair, just and nondiscriminatory environment for Chinese companies that invest and operate in the US. 

China will continue to take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, it said. 

Published : February 04, 2022

By : China Daily

Nation Thailnad
