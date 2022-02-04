Beijing opposes US suppression of Chinese telecom firm

The ministry made the statement in response to the decision by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to revoke China Unicom Americas' authority to provide telecom services in the US late last month.

The move seriously damaged the US business environment and harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and global consumers, including US users, it said.

China Unicom Americas has been operating in the United States for 20 years. It has always been abiding by the US laws, regulations and regulatory requirements, and providing high-quality services to many users in the US in accordance with commercial principles, the MIIT said.