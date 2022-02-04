S’pore firms confident despite Omicron wave, plan to make hybrid work permanent

This is backed by the hybrid working practices that most workplaces have put in place since the start of the pandemic and which they have continually refined over the past two years, according to industry players and experts interviewed by The Straits Times (ST).

As at Jan 1, half of the workforce who can work from home may return to the workplace, subject to safe distancing measures.

Despite having more of their corporate and administrative staff return to the office, some businesses have not found their workforce to be significantly affected by the virus.

IHH Healthcare Singapore chief executive Prem Kumar Nair said: "We have not seen a significant increase in the number of staff affected by the recent spike in Omicron cases, compared to our previous experience with the Delta variant."

He attributed this to factors such as strictly adhering to safe distancing measures and rostered routine testing, even as 50 per cent of his company's back-end workforce continues to return to the office.

Business continuity measures such as having split teams and tailoring hybrid work arrangements to suit business needs have generally helped companies keep going despite the potential road bumps posed by the virus.