[South Korea] COVID-19 patients under self-quarantine may be unable to vote

Concerns are mounting over whether COVID-19 patients will be unable to cast their votes for the 20th presidential election, as those confirmed with the virus after the mail-in ballot registration period may be unable to report to voting booths on March 9.

The National Election Commission said Friday it would receive applications for mail-in ballots from Wednesday to Sunday next week. The registration is available to COVID-19 patients housed in treatment centers or those in isolation or self-quarantine.



Those who register within the period will be able to receive their ballots in the mail and cast their votes by sending back the ballot to the election authority.



The National Election Commission will allow those housed in treatment centers on the election date to cast their ballots inside treatment centers in accordance with a guideline made for the parliamentary elections in 2020. But no measures are prepared yet for COVID-19 patients isolating at home or those in self-quarantine.



South Korea on Friday reported 27,443 new COVID-19 cases, the largest daily number of new cases so far. The number of patients receiving at-home care rose 7,721 from a day earlier to 104,857, nearing the country’s maximum care capacity of 106,000.