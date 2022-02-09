Tue, February 22, 2022

PM Lee welcomes deepening relations between Singapore and Saudi Arabia

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcomed the deepening ties between Singapore and Saudi Arabia when he spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the phone on Tuesday (Feb 8).

In a Facebook post, PM Lee said: "Our countries celebrate 45 years of diplomatic relations this year, and we welcomed the deepening of relations, including economic cooperation through the Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee."

During the phone conversation, they also discussed developments in Saudi Arabia.

PM Lee had expressed the hope that Singapore's request for an increased haj quota would be "favourably considered" when the haj resumes for international pilgrims.

"I look forward to meeting Prince Mohammed again in person when the situation allows for it," he added.

(Photo taken at our last meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Osaka Summit in June 2019. / MCI Photo by Chwee)

Nation Thailnad
